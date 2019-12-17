Tyne Valley rink remains closed until air-quality problems solved

The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre remains closed Tuesday while officials try to figure out why an air-quality test conducted Saturday showed a higher than recommended level of carbon dioxide.

P.E.I. Environmental Health advised the centre not to allow the public to use the facility, although it has not issued an order for employees to stop work.

Centre manager Adam MacLennan says an engineer and contractors were on-site Tuesday to examine the ventilation system again, and concluded the system is up to code. The chief boiler inspector was also there to oversee an efficiency test on the furnace, which is also working properly.

"It is getting frustrating," MacLennan said. "We're in a position right now where we are not really sure where to go from here."

The rink plans to do more air-quality tests Wednesday, simulating a normal day at the rink by flooding the ice every hour, to see if tests come back different.

'Safety is the number one priority'

This is the second time the rink has been shut down in less than a month. The facility was closed in November after people who visited fell ill.

MacLennan notes this time no one has reported becoming ill.

"This is serious, this is concerning that it's happened on P.E.I., but it's happened in many other rinks across Atlantic Canada and across the country," he said, adding he'd like to see other rinks carry out regular, professional air-quality tests too.

"They're extremely expensive, but obviously safety is the number one priority," he said.

The provincial government said in November it plans to take a closer look at the standards in place for P.E.I. ice rinks.

