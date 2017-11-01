Oyster festival organizers holding out hope after 'tough year' for Tyne Valley

As dozens of festivals and events across the Island are cancelled due to COVID-19, organizers of the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival are holding out hope at least some of their events can be salvaged.

The community's rink was destroyed by fire in December. Proceeds from the 57th annual festival would go toward the cost of rebuilding it.

"We've had a tough year this year in Tyne Valley," said festival chair Adam MacLennan.

"We lost our rink. We lost some prominent people in the community and we're just not ready to lay over yet. We don't say that we can't do nothing."

Organizers are exploring whether the Canadian Oyster Shucking Championship can be held online. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

MacLennan said a decision will likely be coming in the next week or so on Rock the Boat, a major music event that is part of the oyster festival.

He said they are looking at whether the Canadian Oyster Shucking Competition, a signature event at the festival, can be done online.

"We have competitors that travel from B.C., Alberta, all over the place that come here to compete so we're trying to find a viable way to keep that event going ... and be able to hold the credibility to the name of that event."

The rink in Tyne Valley was destroyed by fire in December. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The festival was scheduled to take place July 29-Aug. 2. MacLennan said talks continue about alternative dates and styles for smaller festival events that comply with public health orders.

"We're going to continue to work with officials, you know, and kind of see what happens throughout the year…. I just can't imagine not having some sort of small festival or small community gathering."

More from CBC P.E.I.