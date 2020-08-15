Tyne Valley finds out tonight if it wins Hockeyville title

Tyne Valley, P.E.I., will find out Saturday night if it is the winner of the Kraft Hockeyville competition and the $250,000 that comes with it.

The municipality is encouraging Islanders to vote at krafthockeyville.ca. Voting ends at 7 p.m.

The winner will be announced on Hockey Night in Canada.

The others vying for the title are Twillingate, NL, Pense, Sask., and Saint-Félicien, Que. The community with the most votes also wins the right to host an NHL pre-season game.

The runners-up each receive $25,000 for arena upgrades.

The Tyne Valley rink was destroyed in a fire in December.

Tyne Valley is hoping to use the money for a new sports centre after its arena was destroyed by fire in December. (John Robertson/CBC)

Adam MacLennan, chair of the Tyne Valley's Kraft Hockeyville committee and former manager of the rink, said the $250,000 top prize is crucial to building a new sports centre for the town.

Earlier this summer, the federal, provincial and municipal governments agreed to collaborate in contributing $10.3 million to a new sports centre.

The municipality needed to raise $3.1 million as part of the agreement, much of which was going to be covered by insurance, Mayor Jeff Noye said in July when the new rink was announced.

MacLennan said upwards of $1 million still needs to be raised, and they're hoping $250,000 of that will come Saturday night.

If Tyne Valley wins, it will be the second P.E.I. community to claim the Kraft Hockeyville title since the competition began in 2006. O'Leary won in 2017.

