Hockeyville bid inspires theme of ice sculpture competition in Tyne Valley
The theme of this year's Tyne Valley Winter Carnival snow sculpture contest used the community's Kraft Hockeyville bid as inspiration.
Competition ends on Feb. 7
Teams worked together to create snow sculptures centring on the themes of winter and food items the company produces.
The community's snow creations included a massive red phoenix rising from ashes, which stood at about 30 feet long and 15 feet high. Other sculptures featured hockey jerseys and giant toast next to a wintry jar of peanut butter.
Tyne Valley recently lost its arena to a fire.
The community that wins the Hockeyville competition receives money to upgrade its arena and gets the chance to host an NHL pre-season game.
The ice sculpture competition ends on Feb. 7.
