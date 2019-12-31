Mass photo to launch Tyne Valley's Hockeyville bid

Minor hockey players from across Prince Edward Island will gather in Tyne Valley Saturday morning for a photo to show their support for that community's Kraft Hockeyville bid.

"The hope is that we have four or five busloads of kids there, that's our intent, and if there's more we'll get more buses," said Hockey P.E.I. president Mike Hammill.

The goal is to catch the attention of the Kraft Hockeyville committee, and eventually win the vote and the $250,000 prize. The money would go to the rebuilding of the Tyne Valley arena, which was destroyed by fire last month.

Hammill said a key part of the campaign is simply to show support for Tyne Valley.

"It's not going to build a rink, but it'll certainly provide moral support to the community in terms of showing that we care about each other," he said.

"The intent would be that we would have everybody, a number of people from each association with their sweaters on, to show Kraft Hockeyville that this was an Island event, an Island bid."

While Hammill is looking forward to making an impression with the photo, he said the most important thing will be for people to vote for Tyne Valley once the contest opens.

