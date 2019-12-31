Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association thanking hockey community for support after rink fire

The Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association is thanking neighbouring hockey associations on P.E.I. for helping it finish out its season, by hosting an event Sunday in Summerside.

The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre was destroyed by fire in late December. Since then the community has been fundraising to rebuild the rink.

"The first week everyone was sad," said Jarod Colwill, president of the association.

He said the association got to work finding places to play hockey for the rest of the season and it wasn't long before other members of the hockey community helped out.

"With the five associations that helped us out — Summerside, O'Leary, Alberton, Tignish and Evangeline — they stepped up to the plate big time," he said.

Playing in the rinks of rival teams has been a different experience, but kids on rival teams go to school together and now are even practising together says Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association president Jarod Colwill. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Colwill said he got calls the morning of the fire from associations offering up rink times in their areas for players to finish out the season.

"It's like we are all one big team now," he said.

Playing in the rinks of rival teams has been a different experience, but Colwill said kids on rival teams go to school together anyway and now teams are even practising with each other.

"It has brought them closer together," he said. "They are sharing ice, they're switching their game times around to accommodate our teams. It has been pretty awesome."

Saying thank you

The association is hosting an event Sunday at Credit Union Place in Summerside to say thank you to those who have helped them out.

"It's going to be a special night I think. We are trying to put on a lot of activities to include as many people as we can."

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. with a game between the Summerside Western Capitals and the Truro Bearcats, with free tickets for minor hockey players.

It's going to be fantastic to have everyone together under one roof. — Jarod Colwill, Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association

There will be a pre-game ceremony where the Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association will thank the other associations for helping them out.

The event also includes a puck toss with proceeds going to the rink rebuild.

Hats will also be sold for $25 and proceeds will go toward replacing equipment that was lost in the fire.

After the game there will be a group photo with the minor hockey associations that helped out Tyne Valley.

"Everyone is doing their part," Colwill said. "It's going to be fantastic to have everyone together under one roof."

