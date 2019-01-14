Meet Tyler MacLeod, the 2019 Easter Seals ambassador for P.E.I.

Easter Seals launched its 2019 campaign Monday with a lunch to introduce Tyler MacLeod, this year's ambassador for P.E.I.

Tyler is mostly non-verbal, but was able to express his excitement about being Easter Seals ambassador, and says he is looking forward to meeting lots of new people.

Tyler's mother Shelley MacLeod said his motto is the sky is the limit, and Tyler's appointment is a good example of that.

"It was pretty exciting, somewhat surreal. I was over the moon," she said.

Shelley and Brian MacLeod say they've never set limits on Tyler. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"You never set limitations on any individual and we never did from day one for Ty."

With the assistance of a communications program on an iPad, Tyler shared a little information about himself with the people at the campaign's launch luncheon. His favourite movie is Incredibles 2, his favourite song is Girls Like You by Maroon 5, and he likes gymnastics, hockey and basketball.

