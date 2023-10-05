P.E.I. MLA apologizes for suggesting female paramedics can't lift as much weight

Tyler DesRoches, the Progressive Conservative MLA for Summerside-Wilmot, has issued an apology for comments he made about women paramedics during a P.E.I. legislature committee meeting on Wednesday.

DesRoches was questioning director of operations for Medavie Health Services Darcy Clinton during a meeting of the health and social development standing committee. Medavie Health Services is the operator of the province's ambulance service.

"Not to be sexist or anything like that, is there a stronger recruitment towards males or females?" asked DesRoches, who is a volunteer firefighter and thus a medical first responder.

"I just notice a lot more females in the profession now and we get a lot of calls for lift assist because — don't get me wrong, they're great, some of the women that are doing it are unbelievable — but I went to a lift assist the other day because both the females that were working the bus were 105 pounds and the man was 300 pounds and there was no way they were going to get him up."

'I fully understand that someone's gender should never be a determining factor when evaluating someone's knowledge,' read DesRoches's apology in part. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Clinton responded there was no change in recruitment strategy, adding that it's important for first responders to call for assistance during heavy lifts to avoid injuries.

Before the day ended, DesRoches posted an apology on his personal Facebook page.

"I made a statement that I wholeheartedly regret. My statement today was insensitive, inappropriate, and wrong; to all Prince Edward Islanders, I'm sorry," DesRoches wrote.

"I fully understand that someone's gender should never be a determining factor when evaluating someone's knowledge, skills and abilities to do their work."

DesRoches went on to say he has a daughter and he would never want her to feel she could not do any job she wants to do.

He promised to work to do better going forward.

Association condemns remarks

The P.E.I. Paramedics Association was among the voices objecting to what DesRoches said, calling it "misguided and misogynist" in a statement Thursday morning.

"Women in EMS are just as dedicated, capable and resilient as their male counterparts," said the statement, signed by president Tyler Graves. "Gender should never be a determining factor in one's ability to excel in this critical profession."

The statement went on to say: "The use of additional resources during difficult lifts and extractions is always recommended regardless of the paramedics attending."

Women entering roles traditionally held by a majority of men often face criticism of their capabilities, whether physical, mental or otherwise. — P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government

Green Party Leader Karla Bernard also issued a statement, saying the "deeply troubling incident… serves as a stark reminder of the challenges women continue to face in traditionally male-dominated fields."

The P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government weighed in as well.

"We have questioned the intent behind the inquiry," it said in a statement about DesRoches' questions about recruitment. "Women entering roles traditionally held by a majority of men often face criticism of their capabilities, whether physical,

mental or otherwise."

The statement pointed out that Holland College's paramedicine program includes a physical abilities test that all students must pass, "regardless of their weight class or gender."