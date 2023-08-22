Tyler Childers, Zac Brown Band to headline Cavendish Beach Music Festival next year

Tyler Childers will take the stage Saturday, July 6, and the Zac Brown Band will round out the festival on Sunday night. (Submitted by Cavendish Beach Music Festival)

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival in P.E.I. has announced its headliners for 2024.

Tyler Childers will take the stage Saturday, July 6, and the Zac Brown Band will round out the festival on Sunday night.

This is the second time the Zac Brown Band has been to CBMF. The Grammy Award-winning group headlined in 2017.

2024 will be the first time Childers has made an appearance at the festival.

Tickets are on sale now for Cavendish Beach Music Festival 2024, and further lineup announcements will roll out in the coming weeks. (Jane Robertson)

"We are thrilled to welcome Zac Brown Band back to our festival this year! Fans are still talking about their electric performance in 2017 and I know their 2024 performance will be equally as incredible," said Ben Murphy, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, in a news release.

"We also can't wait to introduce our fans to a new experience with Tyler Childers. We know they are going to love his performance and we can't wait to get him out here to P.E.I."

Tickets for the festival are now on sale. Further lineup announcements will roll out in the coming weeks.