Death of 2-year-old Summerside, P.E.I., boy ruled accidental

The August 2020 death of a two-year-old boy from Summerside, P.E.I., has been ruled accidental by the Nova Scotia Chief Medical Examiner Service.

A news release Thursday morning said there will be no criminal charges in Knox Beairsto-Whitlock's death, citing the opinion of the medical examiner and consultation with the Crown Prosecutor's office following a police investigation.

On Aug. 18 of last year, Summerside police were notified that the toddler was in a Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries that were described as possibly being "not natural," the release said.

Police investigated and learned that Knox had suffered a fall at home two days prior — on Aug. 16 — but appeared to be uninjured and acted normally after the fall, Thursday's news release said.

The next morning, the release said, the boy was found to be unresponsive.

Paramedics transported Knox to hospital in Summerside and he was then airlifted to Halifax, where he later died of his injuries.