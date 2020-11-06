2 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Friday

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the province, both men who travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

One of the men is in his 20s, the other is in his 50s, a written release said.

Both men are self-isolating at home with very mild symptoms, it added, and contact tracing is now underway.

Here's what happened in one case: Sunday, Nov. 1, one of the men travelled from Montreal to Charlottetown on Air Canada flight AC8356. The Chief Public Health Office has been in communication with the airline and is advising passengers who travelled on the flight to monitor themselves for symptoms. If anyone develops symptoms of COVID-19 they should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested, the release advised.

The release does not give details about what happened in the other case.

There is currently no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in P.E.I. and the risk of transmission in the province remains low, the CPHO said.

The new cases bring the total number of positive COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since the beginning of the pandemic to 66, all travel-related and all considered recovered except the latest two.

More from CBC P.E.I.