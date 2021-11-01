Skip to Main Content
2 new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Monday

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Prince Edward Island Monday in a release from the Island's Chief Public Health Office.

One person is in their 40s and the other is in their 30s

COVID-19 testing continues at the Park Street location in Charlottetown. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

One is a contact of a previously-reported case and the other has a history of recent travel outside P.E.I. Contact tracing is complete and the people are self-isolating, the release said.

There are currently four active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. 

The Island has had 319 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.
