2 new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Monday
Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Prince Edward Island Monday in a release from the Island's Chief Public Health Office.
One person is in their 40s and the other is in their 30s
One is a contact of a previously-reported case and the other has a history of recent travel outside P.E.I. Contact tracing is complete and the people are self-isolating, the release said.
There are currently four active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
The Island has had 319 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.