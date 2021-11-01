2 new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Monday

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office announced two new cases of COVID-19 on the Island Monday.

One person is in their 40s and the other is in their 30s.

One is a contact of a previously-reported case and the other has a history of recent travel outside P.E.I. Contact tracing is complete and the people are self-isolating, the release said.

There are currently four active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

The Island has had 319 positive cases since the pandemic began.

