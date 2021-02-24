Toys R Us exposure warning issued as P.E.I. confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases

P.E.I. has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 and one public exposure site — at the Toys R Us store on Buchanan Drive in Charlottetown.

Anyone who was at the story on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon could have come in contact with the coronavirus. People in that position are being told to immediately self-isolate and seek a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

The new cases involve two women, one in her 20s and one in her 30s, and are both related to travel within Atlantic Canada. A news release from the Chief Public Health Office says the cases are linked to another positive case in the Atlantic region.

The statement said both women are isolating and being followed by public health daily. Contact tracing is underway.

The CPHO said anyone who visited Toys R Us during the two-hour period of risk on Tuesday should stay away from others starting immediately, and plan to visit a drop-in testing clinic on Thursday.

The P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office says anyone who visited the Charlottetown location of Toys R Us on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon should immediately self-isolate and visit a drop-in testing clinic on Thursday. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

Even after receiving a negative result from that first test, the statement says, individuals who were at the toy retailer should continue to monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested again if symptoms develop.

Prince Edward Island now has three active cases of COVID-19 and has had a total of 117 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

