2 new COVID-19 cases in P.E.I.; Three Oaks High School closed Monday
Both cases are related to close contacts from the West Prince cluster of COVID-19 cases
Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office announced two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while advising that a high school will stay closed for a day.
One of the individuals is in their 80s, and the other is between the ages of 12 and 19 years, a statement from the Chief Public Health Office said.
Both individuals are contacts of previously announced cases.
"The cases are both linked to the recent cluster of cases in Prince County," said the statement, which added that one of the cases is a student at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside.
Three Oaks Senior High School will be remain closed on Monday to give time for contact tracing and sanitation, the release said.
The closures are out of caution and the school has a "low risk of exposure."
"Out of an abundance of caution, close contacts, including students, teachers and staff and persons on the buses which the individual travelled (buses #584, 762, 568) are being contacted and advised to isolate and be tested for COVID-19 at one of the Health PEI clinics tomorrow," the release said.
"All close contacts of both cases will be contacted and advised of testing and isolation requirements. While staff and students who are not contacted do not require testing, anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should visit a drop-in testing clinic."
Prince Edward Island currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 345 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue
- Get vaccinated
- Wear a non-medical mask in indoor places
- Stay home if you are not feeling well
- Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Keep your circle of contacts small
- Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart
- Don't share items like drinking glasses and water bottles
- Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops
- Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms
