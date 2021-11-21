2 new COVID-19 cases in P.E.I.; Three Oaks High School closed Monday

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office announced two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while advising that a high school will stay closed for a day.

One of the individuals is in their 80s, and the other is between the ages of 12 and 19 years, a statement from the Chief Public Health Office said.

Both individuals are contacts of previously announced cases.

"The cases are both linked to the recent cluster of cases in Prince County," said the statement, which added that one of the cases is a student at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside.

Three Oaks Senior High School will be remain closed on Monday to give time for contact tracing and sanitation, the release said.

The closures are out of caution and the school has a "low risk of exposure."

"Out of an abundance of caution, close contacts, including students, teachers and staff and persons on the buses which the individual travelled (buses #584, 762, 568) are being contacted and advised to isolate and be tested for COVID-19 at one of the Health PEI clinics tomorrow," the release said.

"All close contacts of both cases will be contacted and advised of testing and isolation requirements. While staff and students who are not contacted do not require testing, anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should visit a drop-in testing clinic."

Prince Edward Island currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 345 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures: