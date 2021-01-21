2 doctors have left Prince County Hospital, P.E.I. health minister confirms

Prince Edward Island Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson confirmed in the legislature Friday that two physicians have recently left their positions at Prince County Hospital.

That confirmation came after questions from Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald. He said the departures will put a lot of pressure on an area that is already short several doctors and nurses.

"We're hearing from the folks in Summerside and surrounding areas they are very concerned, and it's led to surgeries and procedures being relocated," MacDonald said.

"To have two doctors leave in the same week is very concerning, and to have 17,000 people on the [patient] registry," he added.

Hudson acknowledged there are "human resource challenges" at the hospital but wouldn't go into details as to the two doctors' individual situations or whether he knew why they left.

Exit survey is voluntary

MacDonald asked Hudson to share the doctors' exit surveys with the legislative assembly for insight as to why the doctors left.

Hudson said he would check into it, but noted that completing the survey is voluntary for departing physicians.

P.E.I. Minister of Health and Wellness Ernie Hudson said filling out exit surveys is voluntary when physicians leave provincial positions. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"It's a recent situation," he said. "I certainly will get back to Health PEI to see if the surveys have been completed with them. It's one of the things that's been brought forward a number of times here in the legislature, is the importance of exit surveys."

Hudson said he's been assured that schedules for surgeries would not be affected at the Prince County Hospital at this time.

More from CBC P.E.I.