2 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I.

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on P.E.I., but they won't count toward the Island's total, a news release from the Chief Public Health Office said Thursday.

The latest cases are two people in their 50s who are close contacts of two individuals from other provinces who arrived on P.E.I. last Saturday and later received positive test results.

Both cases are unvaccinated and self-isolating.

"These individuals are not permanent residents of P.E.I., therefore they will not show up in the P.E.I. case count; they will be included in the case count in their home jurisdiction," the release said.

The province has had 208 cases of COVID-19, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

As of July 28, nearly 54 per cent of eligible Prince Edward Islanders are fully vaccinated, and 88.1 per cent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.

Stay home if you are not feeling well.

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Keep your circle of contacts small.

Physical distance — stay two metres (six feet) apart.

Don't share items like drinking glasses and water bottles.

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops.

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

