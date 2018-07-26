How P.E.I. twins raised money for micro preemie Paizlee Rose

Ten-year-old P.E.I. twins Charleigh and Karson Webster decided they didn't want birthday presents this year.

Instead, they asked their family and friends to donate money to micro preemie Paizlee Rose, who was born in April at just 23 weeks, weighing only a pound.

The twins heard about Paizlee on Facebook and wanted to help.

'I've never seen a baby that small'

"It was amazing how small she was, and red," Charleigh said. "She was as small as a hand. I've never seen a baby that small."

Paizlee Rose was born on April 25 at just 23 weeks and weighing only a pound. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

The twins raised $500 through their donations and those of friends and family — 16 of them — and presented it to the family with a card.

"We are thinking of you! We hope you come home soon," they wrote.

'Getting presents every other year'

Karson said they wanted to help because Paizlee's parents, Emily McCardle and Andy Adams, have to travel back and forth to the IWK in Halifax and couldn't work — though Adams is now back to work.

"We've been getting presents every other year and we just wanted a change."

'We've been getting presents every other year and we just wanted a change,' Karson said. (Submitted by Kathy McCardle)

The kids' mother Vicki says she's proud of them for being "selfless" and generous.

"I think if I were 10, I would maybe not have thought about giving away my gifts," she said. "I felt pretty proud of both of them for coming up with the idea and being excited to do it and looking for a way to help little Paizlee."

It was "a very proud moment," father Jason said, adding the kids never had second thoughts about wanting to get gifts instead.

Emotional visit

The Websters live in Middleton, P.E.I., near where McCardle grew up in Kinkora. She and Adams now live in Summerside.

The donation was delivered by Jason and the kids to Paizlee's grandparents, Kathy and Albert McCardle, who Jason already knew.

Charleigh and Karson Webster with their parents, Vicki and Jason. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

It was an emotional visit, Vicki said, because she spent three months on bed rest at the IWK before the twins were born and Jason travelled to see her every weekend.

"I feel a little bit of what they must have went through," Vicki said.

"It was one of those moments where you really see how it hit them in the heart. It hit me in the heart too," Jason added. "I just hope it helps a little bit."

'Keep going, be happy'

Wednesday marked three months since Paizlee Rose was born. Emily continues to stay with her at the IWK's neonatal intensive care unit, while Andy visits on weekends.

Charleigh has some advice for her parents.

"Keep going, be happy."

Karson and Charleigh Webster wrote the names of 16 friends who also donated on the card. (Submitted by Kathy McCardle)

It would be "exciting to actually see her in person," Charleigh added.

