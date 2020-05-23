Timing right for underground pedway across University Avenue, councillor says

Charlottetown Coun. Mitchell Tweel is floating the idea of an underground pedway across a busy section of University Avenue.

Tweel said the pedway could run from Enman Crescent to an area near the UPEI alumni office.

He said the timing is right because construction is now underway on UPEI's new 260-bed residence, and the pedway could be part of the infrastructure that includes an access road to the university at Enman Crescent.

"It's a great option," he said. "We've seen pedways work in other jurisdictions. There's an underground pedway in Stratford. It works quite well."

Tweel said ideally the city would partner with the university on the pedway, which would make crossing the road safer for students and nearby residents.

"Pedestrian traffic should be a top priority," he said. "There have been a number of accidents in the Enman Crescent/University Avenue area."

Tweel said he has raised the idea at council in the past and plans to follow up on it.

More from CBC P.E.I.