Lights, camera, action: TV show shooting wraps in Charlottetown
Camera crews and actors were in Charlottetown today for the shooting of the TV show Cavendish. Streets were not shut down so people got a first-hand look at what goes into making a TV show.
Cavendish will air on CBC TV next winter. The show is about two brothers — played by Mark Little and Andrew Bush — who come home to Cavendish after 30 years to care for their sick father. That trip ends up leading to lots of unexpected adventures.
The writers say although it's inspired by childhood vacations to P.E.I. the show has many fictitious, spooky, and funny fantasy elements.
"I hope people laugh, I hope people enjoy the comedy," Bush said.
It was a sunny but cold day. Shooting summer scenes at the end of September requires parkas be on hand at all times.
Little and Bush spent about six years developing the show, now more than 100 people are working on it.
"I'm so excited to be able to make a show based here," Bush said.
Kurt Smeaton says it's a huge deal when a show gets the green light to go into production, explaining that any TV show costs millions of dollars to put together.
"The scale of a show like this is pretty big," Smeaton said.
The shooting in P.E.I. marks the final day for crews to gather footage. The show will soon head into the editing phase for the next few months.
Cavendish will be on CBC starting in January and the production company behind it hopes to distribute it internationally as well.