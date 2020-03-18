Compass returning to CBC-TV Thursday

The CBC's television supper hour news program for Prince Edward Island is scheduled to return Thursday.

A week ago, CBC suspended Compass and other supper hour shows across Canada. With coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic putting stress on infrastructure, and many staff ill, working from home, or self-isolating after travel, the decision was made to suspend the television programs to protect the integrity of the network, said the CBC's Brodie Fenlon.

Compass will return as a 30-minute local newscast starting at 6 p.m., with host Louise Martin and meteorologist Jay Scotland.

CBC is working to have all the local shows back on the main network soon.

More from CBC P.E.I.