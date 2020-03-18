Compass returning to CBC-TV Thursday
The CBC’s television supper hour news program for Prince Edward Island is scheduled to return Thursday.
CBC working to have all local news shows back on the air
The CBC's television supper hour news program for Prince Edward Island is scheduled to return Thursday.
A week ago, CBC suspended Compass and other supper hour shows across Canada. With coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic putting stress on infrastructure, and many staff ill, working from home, or self-isolating after travel, the decision was made to suspend the television programs to protect the integrity of the network, said the CBC's Brodie Fenlon.
Compass will return as a 30-minute local newscast starting at 6 p.m., with host Louise Martin and meteorologist Jay Scotland.
CBC is working to have all the local shows back on the main network soon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.