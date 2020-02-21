Former P.E.I. jail guard sentenced to 2 years in prison

A former P.E.I. jail guard who smuggled a cellphone, tobacco and marijuana into the provincial jail has been sentenced to two years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to breach of trust.

James Tutton, 39, of Brackley, P.E.I., admitted he smuggled the contraband into the jail for an inmate.

The phone was used by a prisoner to make threatening calls. Tutton had worked at the provincial jail for just three months.

He told the court he smuggled the items for money — he received between $700 and $800 for his work.

In passing sentence Judge Nancy Orr said his actions undermine the integrity of the justice system, which guards are supposed to uphold.

