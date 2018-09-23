Why P.E.I.'s fisheries minister plans to hop aboard tuna boats this year
Tuna season opened on Monday
The tuna fishery is now open on P.E.I. for the season, and some fishermen may have a special visitor on board this year — Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox.
P.E.I. currently has 359 tuna fishermen who catch the valuable giant fish both commercially and using catch-and-release.
"I'm actually quite excited because I received quite a few calls from fishermen that want to come out and show me how this fishery works," said Fox, who was named to the portfolio May 9. "And I'll be doing that in the next probably two or three weeks,"
Fox said he has been visiting fishermen who harvest mussels and oysters since taking on the role.
"I think overall I need to know as much as possible about our industries, " he said "It's exciting to actually find out what we're actually doing."
The tuna fishery officially opened on Monday, with a quota of 155 tonnes for P.E.I. fishermen this year, up slightly from last year's quota of 143 tonnes according to the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association.
The season will remain open until Dec. 31, or until the quota is caught.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.