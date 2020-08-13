Catch-and-release tuna charter industry nearly shut down by pandemic 

Fishermen who run tuna charter businesses out of North Lake, P.E.I., say the pandemic has all but shut down the industry.

Tuna charters offer clients a chance to fish giant bluefin tuna as catch and release, and often attract anglers from all over the world every September and October.

But as border restrictions due to the pandemic stretch on, fishermen are getting very few calls for charter tours.

Pandemic 'stopped us'

Troy Bruce, who operates Bruce Brothers Fishing Charters with his brother, called the entire season, "a write off."

"The pandemic has basically stopped us," said Bruce.

"With 90 per cent of our clients being either from the U.S. or international, we've done zero so far."

Bluefin tuna are still being fished commercially in the waters off of P.E.I. (CBC)

Bruce said he didn't even bother to set up his boat for tuna fishing this year. He said some fishermen didn't even register for a catch-and-release permit.

He and his brother have a few clients from within the Atlantic provinces that are booked to come in the fall, but he won't have the 75 charter trips he normally does. At about $1,500 per trip, he'll be missing out on tens of thousands in revenue.

Quiet at North Lake

The community of North Lake is usually bustling with tuna charters in late summer, but this year it's quiet at the harbour.

Jeff MacNeill, who runs MacNeill's P.E.I. Tuna and Deep Sea Fishing Charters, decided not to open his business this summer due to COVID-19.

He said it was a difficult decision, but due to health concerns, he said it was the right one.

Jeff MacNeill says catching a bluefin tuna is a 'bucket list' item for many of his customers from around the world. (Submitted by Jeff MacNeill)

MacNeill said the loss of the tuna charter business is having a bigger impact on all of North Lake.

"It's devastating to the community," said MacNeill.

"Like the local restaurants, the little canteen, the local stores, gas stations, everybody … everybody's feeling the pinch."

MacNeill said the impact of the pandemic may stretch into next year, which could mean he stops running the charters altogether.

"This could be the end of the road," said MacNeill.

The Canada International Tuna Cup Challenge has been running for nearly 50 years. (Canada International Tuna Cup Challenge/Facebook)

The Canada International Tuna Cup Challenge, which was to be hosted in North Lake, has also postponed its tournament this year.

Jason Tompkins is co-chair of the event, which sees teams of six compete to catch the biggest tuna over the course of a few days in September.

"It's always a big boost, not only for our charter fishermen, but for the local economy as well," said Tompkins.

Teams were planning to come from as far as Spain, Australia, and South Africa.

Tompkins said over the nearly 50-year history of the competition, they've never had to voluntarily cancel.

"This is the first time we've had to cancel it, I guess by choice, would be the best way to put it."

Now, Tompkins said, the competition hopes to go ahead in 2021.

More from CBC P.E.I.