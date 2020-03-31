3 new positive COVID-19 cases bring P.E.I. total to 21

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, has announced three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 21 on the Island.

All three are related to international travel, and all have been self-isolating, Morrison said during a briefing on Tuesday.

One is a man in his 20s, one is a woman in her 30s and one a woman in her 40s.

Seven positive cases were announced on Monday. There have been no deaths on P.E.I. However, 899 people have died from COVID-19 across the country, Morrison said.

She said almost 800 tests have been conducted for P.E.I.

Morrison advised people to wash fruits and vegetables after returning from the grocery store, and to try to choose items that are wrapped. She said people should be washing their hands after using a gas pump.

Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing, says 25 COVID-19 tests were carried out at a drive-thru clinic in Charlottetown Monday, and five in Summerside. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Morrison reiterated that there should be no faith-based in-person gatherings on P.E.I. She also said there have been reports of teens in cars, which should not be happening. She also asked people coming to the Island to go to their cottages or summer homes to delay until at least the end of May and reminded that anyone coming into the province has to self-isolate for 14 days.

She said she realizes it is difficult to stay inside, and it's important to keep spirits up while staying connected but staying apart.

"There have been so many great examples across the province of doing just this," she said.

"This is a time I worry we might get tired of staying at home. The best thing we can do to protect ourselves is to continue to stay at home and practise physical distance."

Morrison said the province received 60 complaints Monday about people not complying with self-isolation orders. Police said a 27-year-old Summerside man was charged under the Public Health Act. Police said he had returned from outside the province and was supposed to be self-isolating but violated the order three times. A first offence carries a fine of $1,000.

On Tuesday, P.E.I. National Park officials closed the access roads to discourage people from gathering there.

Marion Dowling, P.E.I.'s chief of nursing, said health-care workers are planning for a surge in COVID-19 cases. She said hospitals have the supplies to meet the immediate needs, and more ventilators are expected to arrive next week.

The government has also put a request for supplies, including personal protective gear for health-care workers such as masks, gloves and gowns, hand sanitizer and testing supplies.There is a protocol to make sure the supplies are up to the province's standards, Dowling said.

Dowling said cough and fever clinics are running in Charlottetown and Summerside. When arriving to clinics, people are asked to remain in vehicles to ensure proper protocols are maintained.

She said anyone who lives in long-term care will be closely monitored and will be tested, should symptoms be identified. Restrictions for visitors at long-term care and community care will remain in place.

"These restrictions are difficult but necessary," Dowling said.

