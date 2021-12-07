Morrison urges expanded testing as COVID-19 cases increase in eastern Kings

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she is concerned about a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the eastern Kings region of P.E.I. and the fact that some cannot be linked to travel.

This region includes Mount Stewart, Morell, St. Peters and the Souris areas.

To determine the extent of transmission, Morrison said public health will open a pop-up testing clinic at the Souris Hospital Wednesday from 12 to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 3 p.m.

Morrison is recommending testing for all children five to 11 and anyone involved in organized sports regardless of symptoms, as well as anyone in eastern Kings with symptoms. Anyone who has been tested in the last 48 hours will not need to be retested, she said.

"There appears to be community transmission in that region of the province," she said.

There is also one new public exposure, at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex last Saturday Dec. 4, from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m.

Morrison also announced five new cases. One of the cases is in their 50s, one is in their 20s, and three cases are under the age of 12. Three are close contacts of previously-announced cases and two are under investigation.

There are currently 23 active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. and there have been 397 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, Dec. 4, 94.8 per cent of Islanders 12 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 91.4 per cent are fully vaccinated with at least two doses, she said.

"The vaccine rollout for children aged five to 11 is going well with 15.4 per cent of children in this age group receiving their first dose."

Temporary health measures

New temporary health measures were announced last week in response the omicron variant, and Morrison has announced a tightening of those rules.

Until early January those arriving from outside the country must be tested on arrival and on day 4 after arrival — people who are not tested on their fourth day will now face enforcement measures, she said. International travellers must also receive three negative COVID tests prior to entering a long-term care facility.

Children under 12 cannot travel interprovincially for sports tournaments, arts or culture events and P.E.I. cannot host these tournaments for kids in that age group.

"These measures are temporary, providing additional layers of protection to further safeguard the health and safety of Islanders. Especially prior to the Christmas and holiday season."

Since mid-November, Morrison said there have been 69 reported cases of COVID-19 on the Island. That accounts for 17 per cent of the Island's total case count.

"We have been struggling to get the COVID-19 situation here on P.E.I. under control," she said. "This is not the situation we want to be in as we enter the holiday season. COVID-19 is circulating in the province, this virus continues to spread and move when people move."

As a result, Morrison is advising against holiday levees, and is urging caution for anyone holding gatherings.

Cases have been mounting

The last several days have seen daily announcements of new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., with three new cases on Monday, including one involving a student at Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy in Souris.

Sunday the CPHO reported two new cases linked to École La-Belle-Cloche in Rollo Bay, which closed the school for the week. On Tuesday, Morrison said there were now six cases related to the outbreak. A testing clinic has been set up at the school, and work is underway to resume classes online on Wednesday.

Morrison announced five new cases Saturday, one of whom is a student at École La-Belle-Cloche.

P.E.I. has 23 active COVID-19 cases and has seen a total of 397 confirmed cases. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

The latest action on prevention was announced by Morrison Friday: the province will soon make COVID-19 booster shots available for Islanders 18 and over.

Children across P.E.I. between the ages of five and 11 are now in the process of being vaccinated.