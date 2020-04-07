No 1:30 p.m. COVID-19 briefing from Dr. Heather Morrison Tuesday

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison will not have a 1:30 p.m. briefing Tuesday.

Officials with the province say Morrison is waiting for test results to return from the laboratory this afternoon, and she is expected to deliver a COVID-19 update at 4 p.m.

On Monday, Morrison said eight of the 22 COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. are considered recovered.

It has been five days since the most recent case was announced.

