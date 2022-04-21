Man faces 14 weapon charges following rural P.E.I. incident

A man arrested in Tryon, P.E.I., last week following a disturbance at a home now faces a total of 17 charges, including 14 related to weapons.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said a man in his 20s who was armed had barricaded himself inside the home, and refused to cooperate with police.

RCMP executed a search warrant on the home in Tryon on April 14. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Several specialized policing services were called in. After about two hours police arrested the man without incident.

After the arrest, police said they executed a search warrant at the home and seized three unsecured firearms and various types of ammunition.

The man appeared in Summerside Provincial Court later that same day, and was charged with:

Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

Three counts of possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Two counts of assault.

Two counts of careless use of a firearm.

One count of uttering threats

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 20.