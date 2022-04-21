Man faces 14 weapon charges following rural P.E.I. incident
A man arrested in Tryon last week following a disturbance at a home now faces a total of 17 charges, including 14 related to weapons.
RCMP issued public warning about incident
In a news release Thursday, RCMP said a man in his 20s who was armed had barricaded himself inside the home, and refused to cooperate with police.
Several specialized policing services were called in. After about two hours police arrested the man without incident.
After the arrest, police said they executed a search warrant at the home and seized three unsecured firearms and various types of ammunition.
The man appeared in Summerside Provincial Court later that same day, and was charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
- Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
- Three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.
- Three counts of possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
- Two counts of assault.
- Two counts of careless use of a firearm.
- One count of uttering threats
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 20.