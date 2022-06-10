P.E.I.'s Truth and Reconciliation Commission report helps keeps province focused, director says

The P.E.I. government released its annual Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report this week, detailing initiatives led by the province to support the TRC's 94 calls to action.

The report highlighted the creation of a provincial statutory holiday — Sept 30 — to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, as well as the transfers of three parcels of land to the Abegweit First Nation, and ownership of the Mount Pleasant Visitor Information Centre to Lennox Island Council.

Mark Sheridan, director of Indigenous relations and reconciliation for the province, said the work is on-going, and the annual status reports help government remain focused on finding new ways to support the Island's Indigenous communities.

"It shows a commitment by government, but also by people and Canadians that raise awareness of the importance of the impact of residential schools on the Indigenous population in Canada and the intergenerational trauma that it's caused and is causing today."

The report is available on the P.E.I. government website.