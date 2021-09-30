Islanders reflect on residential school legacy at Truth and Reconciliation Day ceremony

Islanders came to show their support for the Indigenous community at a flag-lowering ceremony in Charlottetown marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Members of the public joined Indigenous community leaders and Premier Dennis King for two minutes of silence by the provincial government office Thursday at noon AT.

Events commemorating the date were held throughout Canada, honouring the Indigenous children who died while attending residential schools, as well as those who survived.

"This day represents the culmination of a long and hard-fought battle led by survivors, families and communities to be heard and believed following decades of indifference and denial," P.E.I. Sen. Brian Francis said in a speech.

Francis is the first senator of Mi'kmaw descent from P.E.I. He's the sponsor of the bill that led to Sept. 30 becoming a federal statutory holiday.

P.E.I. Sen. Brian Francis said the day is the culmination of efforts by residential school survivors and their communities to be heard. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The premier said he was overwhelmed by the amount of people who came to the ceremony.

"I think it's indicative of how Islanders feel about this horrible history that we have and their genuine interest in trying to learn from it and move forward in a positive way," he said. "I didn't expect this size of a crowd to be here today."

Many Islanders wore orange to the ceremony to show their support. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Mary Busch, a Dene woman from Cold Lake, Alta., was at the ceremony with her family. She said the new holiday is an acknowledgement of the trauma Indigenous people have gone through.

"It's very healing actually, to see everyone come together and to be recognized and have our culture recognized from the atrocities that have happened to the people in our culture," she said.

Mary Busch and her family at the ceremony. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Busch attended one of the last residential schools in the 1990s. Her grandparents had also been students.

Francis said commemorating Sept. 30 is just the beginning of a long process toward reconciliation between Canada and Indigenous peoples.

"I'd like to see this journey continue," he said. "It's not a one-day event, I always called it a marathon, not a sprint. But we all have to work at it together and it's going to be tough work at times, but we have lots of allies to help us get through."