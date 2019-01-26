Trusted travellers can save time at Charlottetown airport

A new lineup option has been created for trusted travellers at the Charlottetown airport.

People with certain identification — such as military, flight and ground crews and Nexus card holders — will now be able to get in the front of the security screening line.

The Nexus program pre-approves low-risk travellers, so they can go through the screening process and customs more quickly at airports.

There's an application process with a background check and an interview, along with a $50 fee for a five-year membership.

Speed up process

Vanessa Smith, manager of marketing and communications for the Charlottetown Airport Authority, said it might not save much time when the airport is quiet but will speed up the process during busy times.

"For those travellers let's say in July or August, they're heading out on that 5:15, 6 a.m. flight and there are 500 people also travelling out at that same time, this might be something that's beneficial for them," she said. "If they're running a little bit behind they can receive that front-of-line service and speed through screening just a little bit faster."

Dedicated Nexus screening lines — where pre-approved travellers don't have to remove shoes, belts and jackets and can take toiletries in their carry-on — that are offered at some airports will not be available in Charlottetown, Smith said.

