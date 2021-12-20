This UPEI student knows what hunger feels like. Now he's helping fight global hunger

Jean-Grace Kifwabala opens the door to his apartment in Brown Court, a complex in Charlottetown.

Machines line the room. A sewing machine sits next to a mannequin. There's a label printer and a vinyl cutter machine, along with boxes of merchandise like hoodies, shirts and sweaters.

This is where the third-year UPEI student operates his online clothing shop, Truly Motivated. It brands itself as a clothing and lifestyle company specializing in "streetwear inspirational apparel."

Kifwabala, 23, has always been passionate about fashion, but his real mission with Truly Motivated is to make clothing with a message — like the black sweater he's wearing.

"It's one of my favourite designs. The front says, 'Spread love.' Love is something that we need to be giving to one another, especially because of COVID right now," he said.

"The back says, 'Don't let anyone turn your sky into a ceiling,' which means don't let anyone put a cap into your dreams."

A hard road

Kifwabala moved to P.E.I. from Vancouver in the fall of 2019. With no financial support from his family back home in South Africa, he needed to find a more affordable place to call home. So he landed on UPEI, where he's studying business.

He found an unfurnished apartment in Charlottetown. But on his first day on the Island, after paying rent and picking up groceries, he had just $24 left in his bank account.

"What am I going to do?" he asked himself.

Kifwabala, right, collaborated with Courtside Sneakers in Charlottetown to host the first pop-up shop of the brand in June. (Submitted by Jean-Grace Kifwabala)

That night, Kifwabala took all the clothes from his suitcase, covered himself up, and slept on the floor.

Those first few weeks, he ate a lot of canned beans, which he bought in bulk. He spent most of his time studying at the UPEI library, where he often napped in a bean bag chair instead of coming home to sleep on the floor. He remembers crying himself to sleep one night when he couldn't buy a textbook he needed for a class because his credit card was maxed out.

He eventually found a part-time job at Best Buy, which enabled him to buy some furniture — including a bed.

Kifwabala was able to set aside some savings, and in April he used those savings to launch Truly Motivated.

He acknowledges that it's not easy juggling being a full-time international student, having a part-time job and running Truly Motivated.

"I wake up super early, I have a dedicated time for everything, and it just works for me. It's all about having that dedication and not letting your situation really affect you," he said.

"I could make an excuse and be like, 'I can't really focus on school because I have a business, or I can't focus on the business because I have work.' But at the end of the day, if I really want something, I just need to work hard at it."

Giving back

Today, Kifwabala donates 10 to 20 per cent of his monthly sales to Share The Meal, a project of the United Nations World Food Program that feeds hungry children around the world.

"I personally know what it feels like to have nothing. I want to give back to someone out there, so they don't have to go through what I went through," he said.

The brand collaborated with Courtside Sneakers in Charlottetown to host its first pop-up shop in June.

Kifwabala sells his products via Instagram and on his website.

He's made more than 2,000 sales since launching, and he's looking forward to having a physical space next year.

"If you came to me, like, 11 months ago and you told me that I'll be in this position, I would have never believed you," he said.