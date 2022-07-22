Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visiting P.E.I. Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a quick stop on P.E.I. Friday as part of a tour of the region.
Trudeau making stops in Stratford and Summerside
Trudeau was in Nova Scotia Thursday.
The prime minister, along with Cardigan MLA Lawrence MacAulay, met with families in Stratford, at Tea Hill Provincial Park, Friday morning.
In the afternoon, Trudeau will meet with fishermen in Summerside. That event is scheduled for 1:45 p.m.
