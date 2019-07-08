P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has 1st meeting with Trudeau

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made a stop in Ottawa on his way to Council of the Federation meetings in Saskatchewan for his first in-person meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

King was elected premier April 23.

At a photo opportunity after their talks, Trudeau said while this was their first face-to-face meeting, P.E.I. and Ottawa have been working well together. He referenced, in particular, a climate change research station announced for the Island last week.

"We've been great partners on fighting climate change in a way that's going to grow our economy and benefit families," said Trudeau.

King noted the two have spoken on the phone previously, and he found they have plenty in common to work together on.

"The one thing that struck with me is how aligned we are on our thinking when it comes to things like finding opportunities within a changing environment," said King.

Following the meeting King boarded a plane bound for Saskatoon for the Council of the Federation meetings, which run July 9-11.

