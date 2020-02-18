Trudeau, P.E.I. Premier speak about B.C. pipeline protest at Confederation Bridge

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with P.E.I. Premier Dennis King Monday to discuss railway blockages and the protest that took place on the Island's side of the Confederation Bridge.



Indigenous activists and supporters are staging protests across the country in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs fighting the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern B.C.



One of those protests was by the Confederation Bridge Sunday and Monday.

A release sent by the Office of the Prime Minister said Trudeau expressed his desire to work together to find a resolution to the disruptions as quickly as possible, and Trudeau and King agreed there should be continued communication in the spirit of reconciliation.

Demonstrators dismantled a camp on the P.E.I. side of the Confederation Bridge Monday afternoon following a 24-hour protest in support of hereditary chiefs opposed to the pipeline project.

RCMP said the overnight demonstration was peaceful and the road remained open with traffic flowing smoothly.

More P.E.I. news