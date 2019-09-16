Trudeau to make campaign stop on P.E.I. Tuesday
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will visit P.E.I. on Tuesday for a federal election campaign rally in Cardigan.
The rally will be held from 5-7 p.m. at 6241 St Peters Rd, home of Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, according to a Liberal Party spokesperson.
It will be Trudeau's first campaign stop on P.E.I. since the election was called on Sept. 11. Canadians will go to the polls on Oct. 21.
The Liberals currently hold all four seats on P.E.I.
