Trudeau to make campaign stop on P.E.I. Sunday

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is making a campaign stop on P.E.I. Sunday.

Trudeau will join Heath MacDonald, the Liberal candidate for Malpeque, and Sean Casey, the candidate for Charlottetown.

MacDonald is trying to keep the seat held by former Liberal MP Wayne Easter. Easter, who held the seat for the past 28 years, is not running for re-election.

MacDonald is running against Jody Sanderson of the Conservative Party and Anna Keenan of the Green Party.

The Charlottetown riding is expected to be one to watch when voters go to the polls Sept. 20.

Casey, who has held the seat for the Liberals since 2011, faces opposition from Doug Currie of the Conservatives, Darcie Lanthier of the Greens and Margaret Andrade of the NDP.

Trudeau's visit to P.E.I. comes after recent campaign stops by Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

More from CBC P.E.I.