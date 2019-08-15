Tolls part of Confederation Bridge financing, Trudeau says

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has arrived on P.E.I. for a campaign rally Tuesday.

Trudeau will be hosting party supporters at the family farm of Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay.

Trudeau arrived in P.E.I. from St. John's, where he announced a re-elected Liberal government would give families up to $1,000 more by increasing the Canada Child Benefit by 15 per cent for children under a year old.

When asked by a reporter Tuesday morning if his government would eliminate the toll for Islanders on the Confederation Bridge, noting there is no toll for the Champlain Bridge in Montreal, Trudeau was non-committal.

Tolls 'part of the financing'

"The Samuel de Champlain Bridge was a replacement bridge. The Confederation Bridge was a new bridge that was built with the tolls as part of the financing," he said.

For most vehicles, the toll is $47.75 to cross the Confederation Bridge from P.E.I. to New Brunswick. There is no toll to cross from New Brunswick to P.E.I.

It is not the first time Trudeau has been asked about the tolls on the Confederation Bridge. For years, P.E.I. Sen. Percy Downe has advocated to eliminate or reduce the tolls, and P.E.I. Premier Dennis King addressed the concern with Trudeau during a meeting this summer.

During a town hall meeting in Peterborough, Ont., in 2017, Trudeau was asked about the high cost of crossing the Confederation Bridge. At that time, he said he would take those concerns to Island MPs. The Liberals currently hold all four seats on P.E.I.

Tuesday marks Trudeau's first campaign stop on P.E.I. since the election was called on Sept. 11. Canadians will go to the polls on Oct. 21.

Conservatives weigh in

In a news release Tuesday, P.E.I. Conservative candidates Robert Campbell, Logan McLellan and Stephen Stewart said Trudeau's policies have made life more expensive for Islanders.

"We keep hearing that people are just getting by, instead of getting ahead. Seniors are worried about having enough money left over at the end of the month to save for their retirement or to visit their grandkids, parents are worried about paying their bills and saving for college, and local entrepreneurs are worried about how they will be able to grow their businesses," the release said.

