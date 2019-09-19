Trudeau 'needs to do more than just apologize' after brownface incidents, says P.E.I. Native Council

The chief of the Native Council of P.E.I. is weighing in with her reaction to news that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has worn brownface and blackface in three separate incidents in the past.

On Wednesday night in Halifax, Trudeau apologized for wearing brownface and a turban at a 2001 gala at the Vancouver private school where he was a teacher.

He also admitted that at a talent show when he was in high school, he wore black makeup and sang the Banana Boat Song (Day-O), a Jamaican folk tune made famous by black American singer Harry Belafonte. A third incident, a short video from the early 1990s of Trudeau in blackface, has also since surfaced.

'It's not a costume'

"As a leader, as a schoolteacher, you need to do more than just apologize, you need to do some cultural competency training, some sensitivity training," said Lisa Cooper, chief of the Native Council of P.E.I. "This is not OK."

Cooper said she has a couple of problems with the makeup as well as the items Trudeau wore. When he dressed as Aladdin he was a teacher and had influence over youth who may have received the wrong message, Cooper said.

'It's not a costume, it's meant to be used in special cultural ways,' says Native Council of P.E.I. Chief Lisa Cooper. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

She said what Trudeau wore also mocked culturally-significant items. Cooper said the fact that similar incidents have happened at least three times shows that Trudeau's "morals need to be adjusted."

"It was very stereotyping, it was demoralizing," Cooper said.

Cooper is suggesting increased cultural sensitivity training at all levels of government to prevent these types of incidents in the future.

"You always have to be mindful that these costumes or outfits, such as the one he's wearing, are something significant to our communities ... it's not a costume, it's meant to be used in special cultural ways," Cooper said.

"To see people dressed up in something that might be cultural to us ... it's very offensive."

