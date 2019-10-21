Discounted accommodations available for truckers on P.E.I. during pandemic

Rooms at a discounted rate will be available for truck drivers wanting to self-isolate while on P.E.I., said Minister of Transportation Steven Myers.

Myers said he had heard concerns from the trucking industry and its drivers about the health and safety of themselves and their families because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government is working with Rodd Royalty Inn and Suites to make rooms available for truckers.

A fee of $20 a night will be billed to the driver's company, "with no up-front cost to the drivers whatsoever," Myers said at a news briefing Thursday.

Truckers with a valid Class 1 licence or equivalent from other jurisdictions can present their IDs at the front desk to check in.

"There will be no housekeeping or restaurant services available, however the rooms will be turned over once a week as drivers vacate," he said.

'Those travelling should only do so if essential," says Transportation Minister Steven Myers. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Parking is available to truckers on-site, at the Calvary Church and Walmart. Myers said drivers wanting more information can call 902-892-2253 for booking information, parking directions and availability.

"The trucking industry and truck drivers are providing an important essential service during these challenging and uncertain times."

Truckers are ensuring goods, such as groceries, are delivered to P.E.I. and the rest of Canada, Myers said.

Myers said the Transportation Department continues to work with public health officials to enforce rules around non-essential travel into the province.

Since enhanced screening started at Confederation Bridge last week, 21 individuals in 15 separate vehicles have been turned away as their travel was deemed non-essential.

"Those travelling should only do so if essential."

