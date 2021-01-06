10-4! Truckers relieved to be part of vaccine priority group

Truckers on P.E.I. are welcoming news they could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of March.

More details on the rollout of the vaccine for truckers and rotational workers were announced at Tuesday's health briefing.

Brian Oulton, executive director of the P.E.I. Trucking Sector Council, said the organization has been working closely with the Chief Public Health Office and had hoped truckers would be made a priority group when it comes to vaccinations.

"We're excited. It will put at ease some of our drivers, some of the concerns as to where they're going into some of the hotter zones maybe than we have here on P.E.I., for sure."

Oulton said it sends a clear message to truckers that they are providing an essential service and efforts are being made to take care of them.

"We've kind of been playing it safe anyways," Oulton said.

"But obviously, to be able to have a little more peace of mind when they come home that, you know, they're not risking bringing it home to their family. I think that'll put some of them at ease."

