Truckers consider intervening on P.E.I. diesel prices

The Atlantic Truckers Association is adding its voice to concerns about how the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission sets petroleum product prices on P.E.I.

In a report last week, P.E.I. Auditor General Jane MacAdam called for more transparency and information on pricing decisions.

The Atlantic Truckers Association is considering asking its members if they want to lobby for a change in IRAC's methodology.

P.E.I. is the only Atlantic province that does not use a strict formula-based system for setting prices. IRAC has discretion to consider other factors including seasonal changes in demand, political issues in oil-producing countries and the strength of the Canadian dollar.

"It's already accounted for," said association executive director Jean-Marc Picard.

"Prices are global prices, they're not just isolated to P.E.I. Any major disruption is going to be accounted for in the worldwide prices. Therefore I don't think that P.E.I., to my knowledge, needs to adjust any further."

In a statement released Friday, IRAC said it had already implemented five of the auditor general's seven recommendations.

