P.E.I. trucker finds suspicious package taped to rig after crossing U.S. border into Canada

A long-haul truck driver from P.E.I. got a shock recently after crossing the U.S. border into Canada at Woodstock, N.B.

Ben Graham, who works for SFX Transport in Charlottetown, noticed a package taped to the side of his truck during a brief stop in the border town.

He said he never opened the package to see what was inside, but his first thought was that it might have been drugs.

"It was an envelope, a white business envelope, and it was taped very haphazardly with several different kinds of tape, different colours, everything," he said.

"It's a knee jerk reaction, you know that it's not supposed to be there and you're next thing is wanting to get rid of it, wanting it off there because it certainly would be a problem if it had have been seen by border officials"

Ben Graham says he later realized he should have called police about the suspicious package. (Submitted by Ben Graham)

Graham said he realizes now he should have contacted the police, which the RCMP advise.

"I just put a pair of gloves on. I took it off, put it on the ground and basically stamped it into the pavement and threw it into a garbage can."

Package could be dangerous

Police said if anyone comes across a suspicious package, do not open it in case dangerous substances are inside.

The Canada Border Services Agency recommends anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity to report it to the CBSA Border Watch Line.

The CBSA said some customs-related violations include:

Drug smuggling.

Contraband tobacco.

Child pornography and exploitation.

Commercial trade fraud.

Firearms and weapons smuggling.

Currency smuggling.

Infractions related to food, plant and animals products.

Graham said it was the first time something like that has happened to him. He was back on the road Wednesday on his way to California. He's still not sure exactly what was in the package, but he's hoping whoever put it there saw him put in the garbage and "that's the end of it.

"Obviously it's something that somebody didn't want to cross with themselves."