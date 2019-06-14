Route 2 closed in Tracadie Cross after truck overturns

Drivers are being advised to avoid Route 2 in Tracadie Cross, P.E.I. — about 20 kilometers east of Charlottetown — after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning.

Sgt. Leanne Butler, operations NCO for Queens District RCMP, said police were called around 9:30 a.m.

She said the route will be closed or restricted until the truck is able to be righted.

"Of course we're going to do everything we can to right it as soon as possible, but sometimes with these larger vehicles you may have to bring it something to lift it up before you can actually tow it out of the way," she said.

"So yes, unfortunately it may take a bit of time."

She said she didn't believe the driver suffered any serious injuries.

