Tractor-trailer rear-ended SUV in hit and run, say police

Charlottetown Police are looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer they say ran into the back of an SUV on the Maypoint roundabout last week.

Police say the collision happened about 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 1 and that the SUV was "lightly rear ended."

There was minor damage to the SUV and no injuries. Police say the tractor-trailer did not stop, continuing to drive east out of the roundabout.

They released an image of the vehicle captured by a nearby camera.

Witnesses are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More P.E.I. news