It's been 15 years and still waiting for road repair, man says

Mike Gallant has lived on Trout River Road near Stanley Bridge for nearly 30 years — and for the last 15 he's been trying to get the province to do more to maintain the mostly unpaved roadway.

"It's frustrating — frustrating when I'm hitting potholes all the time and dodging them and meeting oncoming traffic," Gallant said. "I'm just hoping to get more work done; that's all I am asking."

It's a rough ride for drivers with some ruts in the roadway causing damage to vehicles, Gallant said.

"Bad enough sometimes cars lose their exhaust," he said. "You are constantly hitting potholes. It is working into the vehicle."

Potholes are seen on Trout River Road, near Stanley Bridge. (Tony Davis/CBC)

School buses are also a concern. He worries buses could meet oncoming traffic while dodging potholes or risk getting too close to a steep drop on one side of the road.

"It is a safety issue," Gallant said. "Does it take a school bus of children to hit a severe pothole and fly off this road into a ditch to get some kind of action done?" Gallant said.

He has tried to contact the province year after year – and while sometimes work has been done, there isn't enough done in the problem areas, Gallant said.

The province has added two kilometres of pavement to the road between 2018 and 2020, staff with the Department of Transportation said in an email.

About 900 metres of gravel was also added to the road last year where it connects to Route 2, the email said.

The road gets soft quickly during rainfall and thawing. Gallant snapped this shot at the beginning of the week as snow was melting off the road. (Submitted by Mike Gallant)

That's not enough though, said Gallant.

"Not asking for full pave," he said, but more gravel needs to be put down on the dirt road.

"I'm just asking for some spots that need to be taken care of and resolved because they're the same spots every year."

Will it be fixed this year?

Unpaved roads are improved annually, which includes work like grading, ditching, adding shale or gravel and culvert work.

"The amount of work we are able to do on roads is dependent on the maintenance needs across the province as we have a specific budget," an email from the department said.

It went on to say any "further work will depend on the needs across the province."

Gallant said the road is graded and the people who do that work do a great job. But as soon as it rains the road is washed out and the problem potholes return, he said.

"You fix a road at the other end, leave a gap and put pave at the other end? It doesn't make any sense to me," Gallant said. "I would like to see the transportation minister, Brad Trivers, himself live on this road for one year and see how they like it."