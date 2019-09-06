Tropical storm watch issued for all of P.E.I.

As Hurricane Dorian draws closer to P.E.I. Environment Canada has issued a tropical storm watch for the entire province.

Early Friday morning Dorian was a strong category 1 hurricane off the coast of the Carolinas, making its way northward. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there will be fine weather Friday, sunny with a high of 20 C, making it a good day to get ready for the storm.

"I would get everything done today, even though the bulk of the storm is not going to come in until tomorrow afternoon," said Simpkin.

Simpkin provided the following Saturday timeline of the storm for P.E.I.

Noon-4 p.m.: Showers, some steady rain. Winds will start to pick up.

4 p.m.-7 p.m.: Heavy rains begin.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.: Maximum winds at 50 km/h gusting to 100. Along the shore gusts as strong as 140 km/h possible. Heaviest rains will fall.

10 p.m.-6 a.m.: Rain and winds will slowly ease.

Sunday morning: Rain and wind will taper off, but remaining gusty.

In total Dorian is expected to bring 40 to 70 millimetres of rain, with a tendency of more in towards the east. In places as much as 100 millimetres of rain could fall.

"This is a big storm regardless of whether it comes in as hurricane, tropical storm, tropical depression, whatever you want to call it," said Simpkin.

"It's going to bring us a lot of rain, a lot of wind, and possibly some storm surge."

Air Canada and WestJet have issued travel advisories in connection with the storm. If you are booked to travel Saturday or Sunday out of an airport in the Maritimes call your airline for options regarding changing your flight.

Emergency officials are advising Islanders to tie down or move inside anything that could be picked up by the wind. Islanders should also be prepared for power outages, which are more likely in strong winds with the leaves still on the trees, by putting together 72-hour emergency kits.

