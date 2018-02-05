Tropical storm could bring heavy rain to P.E.I.

Environment Canada expects a tropical depression to develop into tropical storm Erin on Tuesday and make its way towards the Maritimes.

The agency has issued a statement that the storm could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to P.E.I. later this week.

"It looks like it's really going to wind up and head for the Maritimes on Thursday," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

It is too early to forecast specifics for the storm, but wind gusts up to 90 km/h are possible, as well as rainfalls in excess of 50 millimetres. Severe storm surges are not expected at this time.

Rainy night

P.E.I. got rain overnight as well, and strong winds have cancelled early ferry crossings between the Island and Nova Scotia.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled the 8 a.m. sailing from Wood Islands and the 9:30 from Caribou. Winds in the Northumberland Strait are expected to ease in the afternoon.

Parts of P.E.I. saw significant rainfall overnight. By midnight 14 millimetres had fallen at St. Peters, north of Charlottetown, but only one millimetre in Summerside. A further five to 10 millimetres is forecast, with the higher amounts in Kings County.

