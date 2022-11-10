Remnants of Nicole to bring heavy rain, high winds to P.E.I. Saturday

Heavy rains and high winds are expected to touch down on P.E.I. Saturday as the remnants of Nicole crawl up the East Coast.

A special weather statement is in effect from Environment Canada. The national weather service also issued a tropical cyclone information statement Thursday afternoon.

"Rain and wind is expected over the Maritime provinces with very mild, tropical temperatures and gusty winds south of the track and strong, cold northeasterly winds north of it," Environment Canada said.

"This will clearly be a non-tropical storm."

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland said the Island can expect 30-60 mm of rain across P.E.I. and peak gusts in the 50-70 km/h range — though he can't rule out gusts topping 80 km/h in more exposed areas.

Heavy rainfall is expected on Saturday. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"This is not going to be anywhere near as impactful as Fiona or Dorian. This is more like a typical fall storm with enhanced rainfall due to Nicole's remnant tropical moisture," Scotland said.

"Islanders should ensure that any temporary repairs to their homes and property are secure as well as any outdoor debris. Local outages are also possible."

Province adds emergency shelter beds

The province said staff are in the process of connecting with residents at seniors housing complexes to see that they have what they need in case of power outages.

There are generators in place at many seniors housing complexes, the Department of Social Development and Housing said, but "some social housing complexes in Charlottetown were not initially equipped with generators.

"Staff across the department are prepared to be on call in the event that site visits and door knocks are required," the statement reads. "In the event of damages to complexes or units, the maintenance staff will be supported by staff from Transportation and Infrastructure for immediate and urgent repairs."

The province also said emergency shelter beds have been added and can be accessed by calling the Shelter Support Line 1-833-220-4722.