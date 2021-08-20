Islanders urged to prepare for tropical storm Henri

The province is urging Prince Edward Islanders to prepare this weekend for the arrival of tropical storm Henri next week.

The storm is expected to approach Atlantic Canada over the next several days.

"Hurricanes and tropical storms are violent weather systems which can change direction on short notice. Even a significantly weakened system can carry high winds, heavy rain and flooding and can cause widespread destruction," a release from the provincial government said Friday.

The province is asking Islanders to bring in or tie down furniture and play equipment, barbecues or anything that can become projectiles in high winds, and to review their preparedeness plans.

People should also update emergency kits, ensure they have enough fuel, and replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

I had Saturday and Sunday labels flipped in the previous image. Here's the correct one. Sorry folks! It may be time for me to get an eye exam. ;) <a href="https://t.co/nI0Cawcb1I">pic.twitter.com/nI0Cawcb1I</a> —@JayScotland

The National Hurricane Center's latest on the track for Henri was issued Friday at noon AT. It says to expect sustained winds of 100 km/h, and predicts warm waters and atmospheric conditions will see the storm strengthen to hurricane status Friday night or early Saturday.

"The latest guidance shows potential landfall anywhere from Cape Cod to near NYC on Sunday," says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Henri is then expected to track east toward the Maritimes after weakening and transitioning to post-tropical early next week. It is still far too early to offer much certainty on this storm's exact path through Atlantic Canada or its impact on our local weather. Please stay tuned for updates!"

