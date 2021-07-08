Elsa will 'pack a punch' as it hits P.E.I. as a post-tropical storm

Prince Edward Islanders should start preparing for Friday night's arrival of the Atlantic tropical storm system Elsa, says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Environment Canada has issued a tropical cyclone information statement about the storm, currently running up the Eastern Seaboard of the United States.

Elsa will no longer be a tropical storm when it hits P.E.I., Simpkin said, but it will still hit hard.

"It is going to pack a punch," she said.

Current predictions for the storm's track shows its centre running over the border between Queens and Kings counties. Higher winds are expected east of that line, and more rain to the west.

"We could see anywhere from 75 to perhaps even up to 110 km/hr wind gusts, and that will be sustained for about three to six hours as Elsa pushes through," Simpkin said of the impact east of the storm centre.

To the west, Prince County can expect 50 to 100 millimetres of rain.

"It's a lot of rain in a very short amount of time."

Islanders will have a fine day Thursday to get ready, with lots of sunshine and a high around 22 C. There will be a little bit of rain overnight, about five millimetres, and another 10 to 20 millimetres on Friday in advance of the storm hitting overnight into Saturday.

More from CBC P.E.I.